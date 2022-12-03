I won’t take Lagosians’ support for APC for granted — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday assured that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state will not take the support given to the party over the years for granted, saying a lot more needed to be done in terms of development for the “Greater Lagos” to continue to rise.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance while addressing a large crowd of party leaders, members and loyalists during the rally for his re-election bid at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

It would be recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu had last Wednesday, through the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, flagged off the media branding with a slogan, “Greater Lagos Rising.”

Party chieftains at the rally included the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; APC chairman in the state, Cornelius Ojelabi; serving senators, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly members and candidates, among others.

The governor, who arrived the campaign venue some minutes before 11 am went around the stadium to receive sheers from the crowd.

Addressing party supporters, Governor Sanwo-Olu, appreciated Lagosians for keeping faith with APC over the years, assuring that they would not be taken for granted.

The governor, while noting the challenges his government had faced and come out of much stronger, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lagos was rising because of the achievements and the THEMES’ agenda of his administration.

According to him, the administration, under his watch, has in the last three and a half years made possible rail system “which you have not seen in about 40 to 50 years ago,” saying that the construction had been completed, as he would be handing it over.

Besides, he said new ferries had been added to those he met on ground, making the total number up to 17, adding: “You have seen the completion of Lekki Deep Sea Port.”

This was just as Governor Sanwo-Olu also cited the construction of roads in Epe, the regional roads in Ikorodo, Ibeju-Lekki, Alimosho, Ajeromi, Ifako-Ijaiye, Somolu and in every part of the state as well as the construction of over 1,000 new classrooms and over 1,000 school projects, with Lagos witnessing about 82 to 83 per cent performance, from previous 42 per cent, declaring that it was about purposeful governance.

“In Lagos, it is only APC that is in charge and we won’t take you for granted. This is why my appreciation goes to everyone of you.

“It’s been an impressive three and a half years together with my Deputy and Lagos Assembly. It was a time we saw global pandemic but we continue to remain resolute. We have all come out stronger.

“With the slogan, ‘Greater Lagos Rising,’ why is it rising? Lagos is rising because of the achievements and the THEMES’ agenda.

“You have seen rails in Lagos which you have not seen in about 40 to 50 years ago. It has been completed, we will be handing it over. You have seen new ferries, we now have up to 17 ferries. You have seen the completion of Lekki Deep Sea Port.





“You have seen the construction of roads in Epe, regional roads in Ikorodo, Ibeju-Lekki, Alimosho, Ajeromi, Ifako-Ijaiye, Somolu and in every part of the state. It is about purposeful governance.

“You have seen the clearing of drains and over 200 drainages are being constructed. Over 1,000 new classrooms have been constructed, and over 1,000 school projects were done. Lagos had witnessed about 42per cent performance in WAEC but today, we have about 82 to 83 per cent performance,” the governor stated.

The governor, however, pledged that Lagos would rise to greater heights as more work needed to be done, urging Lagosians to deliver votes to all APC candidates.

