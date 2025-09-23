‘I won’t apologise,’ Natasha insists, returns to NASS office

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has insisted that she would not be apologising to her colleagues in the Senate if that was the condition for letting her into the premises.

The Kogi Central senator, who returned to her office at the Senate about 1.09pm on Tuesday, described her suspension by the Senate as “illegal”.

Tribune Online reports that Natasha arrived tha National Assembly (NASS) Complex following an earlier decision by the Senate to unseal her office.

Findings indicated that a leadership meeting earlier held on Monday, preparatory to Tuesday’s resumption of plenary, resolved to let Akpoti-Uduaghan in.

Senators were also said to be divided over the fate of the Kogi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, with most arguing that locking her out further would “continue to create needless distractions for the Senate.”

Speaking with journalists after settling down in her office, Akpoti-Uduaghan vowed not to apologise to the Senate for the reason she was suspended, insisting that her suspension remained “illegal.”

She stated that she learnt part of the conditions she would have to fulfil for being allowed in would be to tender an apology, but Akpoti-Uduaghan declared she would never succumb to that line of thought.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said, “So I am actually worried as to what apology they expect from me. You can’t apologise for an injustice. And may I remind the good people of Nigeria that the document that led to my illegal suspension, which is the recommendation which Senator Neda Imasuen read, was actually written by the office of the Senate President. And the signatures that endorsed that recommendation were not willful signatures. It was only a tender sheet that was attached.”

She added, “That means the entire document that read and pronounced my suspension was listed with fraud. So, this is just one illegality upon the other. And I think in Nigeria, we should reject such things. I think it’s actually appalling that such an amount of illegality exists, and that fraud can occur in the National Assembly.

“So, if they are expecting me to apologise, I’m sorry, I don’t have those words. And if that is the condition for opening this office, then I think we have a long dance to make.”

According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, she resisted the alleged attempts by the Senate to treat her as though she were the “domestic staff” to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to the last.

She expressed appreciation to all her supporters and those who believed in the efforts she made to return to the Senate, including lawyers, her husband, opposition political parties, women groups, the media and her constituents.

Crowds of supporters followed her to the National Assembly, forcing security operatives to tighten security at the gates, though they eventually made their way into the premises.

Natasha’s return to NASS is coming hours after the Senate shifted its resumption of plenary sessions by two weeks, moving it from September 23 to October 7, 2025.

The chamber had adjourned on July 24 for its annual holiday and was scheduled to reconvene today

Background

Tribune Online reports Senator Natasha was in March suspended for six months after a shouting match with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seat arrangements.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions proposed the suspension following the incident and was approved by the plenary, presided over by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

However, lawmakers agreed that the suspension could be lifted or reduced if she issued a written apology.

“For the Senate to consider lifting this suspension or reducing the tenure of the suspension, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan shall submit a written apology to the Senate before her reconsideration by the Nigerian Senate,” Akpabio announced at the Red Chamber.

Netasha’s Allegations, petition against Akpabio

Aside from the shouting match with the Senate President which was said to have led to the suspension of the lawmaker, the incident also led to another. Natasha, in a petition, dated March 4, 2025, and submitted before the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment, abuse of office, and obstruction of legislative duties.

Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the parliament leader of making inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Akwa Ibom on December 8, 2023. “On or about the 8th of December 2023, I, in the company of my husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, visited the residence of the Respondent in Akwa Ibom State”, the statement reads.

According to her, despite being accompanied by her husband, the Senate President allegedly made inappropriate remarks and suggested that she should “spend quality moment” with him.

Natasha fights on

Despite the window for an apology to the Senate, the Kogi Central Senator, in a statement in March, stated that she stands firm in her resolve to never apologise for speaking the truth.

The statement read as follows: “I, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stand firm in my resolve to never apologise for speaking my truth. The desperation to silence me is palpable, but I will not be intimidated.

“The games being played in full view of the Nigerian people will be exposed, and the corrupt individuals who have hijacked our institutions will be held accountable.

“As a senator, I have a duty to represent my constituents and uphold the principles of justice and transparency. My allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio were not made lightly, and I will continue to seek justice and accountability, no matter the cost.

“My six-month suspension is a clear case of political victimisation, but I will not be deterred. I will continue to fight for the rights of Nigerian women and ensure that our voices are heard.

“I urge the public to ignore the viral report claiming that I apologised to the Senate, as it is entirely false. I will continue to stand by my truth and fight for what is right, even in the face of adversity.”

While the drama lingers, both Natasha and Akpabio enagaged in a legal spat each other to court over allegations and counter-allegations on the issue, including a cybercrime lawsuit by the federal government against Natasha.

Six months after: Much fuss about Natasha’s resumption

Earlier, the National Assembly, in a letter dated September 4, 2025, said the embattled senator cannot yet resume her legislative duties, despite claiming to have served out her six-month suspension.

In the letter by the Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Yahaya Danzaria, her resumption was impossible because the matter was still before the Court of Appeal.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had earlier written to the Clerk, notifying the Assembly of her intention to return on September 4, which she insisted marked the expiration of her suspension imposed last February.

But Danzaria, in his response, stressed that the issue remained sub judice and that no administrative action could be taken until the court gives its ruling and the Senate formally reviews the suspension.

However, while reacting to the letter, Natasha warned the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Kamorudeen Ogunlana, against any attempt to stop her return to NASS for legislative duties on Monday, September 15, 2025.

In a letter dated September 10 and signed by her counsel, Chief Michael Numa (SAN), the lawmaker said she would have no choice but to seek legal redress if the court directive on her return to NASS is disobeyed.

Pendency of suit: NBA weigh in

Following the renewed controversy on resumption, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) weighed in by writing to Akpabio, stating that it is illegal for him to use his office to prevent Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) from returning to the NASS complex and Senate duties after the expiration of her six-month suspension.

The NBA President, Afam Osigwe SAN, who said this, argued that, notwithstanding the fact that the matter is before the courts, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan should be allowed to return to the Senate since her suspension period has ended.

“If the suspension has ended, she can return, regardless of whether the Senate was right or wrong in suspending her. The Senate cannot use the pending appeal to deprive her of her seat once the actual suspension has ended.

“That is not a good position for the Senate to adopt. The Senate should act honourably and allow her to resume, so that her constituents are not left unrepresented. While the court determines whether the Senate was justified in suspending her, the lapse of six months should allow her to return,” the NBA President stated.

