Barely two months after losing out in the Delta State Governorship election, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, declared that he won the election clean and clear and that he would retrieve his stolen mandate from the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) , had in the election conducted on March 18, 2023 , declared Oborevwori of PDP as winner with 360,234 votes, which was over 120, 000 votes above 240,229 votes reportedly scored by Senator Omo-Agege in the election.

But Omo-Agege while granting audience to some of his constituents from Delta Central at the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday, said the result declared by INEC was a ruse that cannot stand the test of litigation .

“I won the Delta Governorship election conducted on March 18th this year by INEC , clean and clear.

“All the manipulations carried out by PDP in collaboration with some staff of INEC have been exposed and will be used as exhibits in the court of law.

“I am determined to fight it all the way because the real valid votes scored by me in the election are more than enough to declare me as the governor – elect ” , he said .

On the visitation made to him by his constituents from Ndokwa over facilitation of Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Kwale community, Senator Omo – Agege said President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu should be thanked for the feat.

He added that he made the facilitation without any consultation or collaboration with anybody in Delta State.

“I didn’t do it in consultation with anybody. I did it all by myself. If anybody should be thanked for the University, it should be President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education , Mallam Adamu Adamu ” , he stressed.

He however admonished the Hon Mercy Almona – Isei led delegation from Ndokwa/ Ukwuani that compensation should not be attached to the 100 hectares of land donated for the University , saying ” the issue of ownership of shrine or farm , should not arise from any quarters.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Hon Mercy Almona – Isei who described the Deputy Senate President as a true leader thanked him for being a lover of his people.





She added that the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Kwale community would bring about development and employment opportunities not only to the people of Kwale but the entire Delta state.

