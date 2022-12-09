I will use my new status as Wakiliyar Mata to promote religious peace, women empowerment —Dangizo

THE newly installed Wakiliyar Mata (Leader of Northern Women in South West), Hajiya Rabi Dangizo, has promised to use her title to promote religious peace and empower women in the society.

Dangizo, who made this promise after she was installed by the Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadan, Alhaji Ali Dahiru Zungeru in his palace in Sabo, said the promotion of Islam, empowerment of women and enhancement of religious peace in the South West were among her top priorities.

She said: “I am grateful to Almighty Allah and the Sarkin Hausawa for my installation. I see this title as a challenge to contribute more to the development of women, especially those of the northern extraction, promote Islam and play my part as a leader to further ensure religious harmony among Nigerians.

“Before I was given this title, I had been fighting and protecting the interest of women and assisting them in all ways that I could. But with this opportunity, I will strive to do more in terms of the economic empowerment of Arewa women so that I can justify the honour bestowed on me. I am not happy with the way women are seemingly left behind in terms dividends of democracy.

“I want to push harder for the involvement of women in reaping the benefits of democracy. We are critical to politicians when they need our votes, but we are relegated to the background in terms of social welfare programmes.”

Earlier, the Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadaland, Alhaji Dahiru Zungeru, said the contributions of Dangizo to the promotion of Islam and her support for women earned her the Wakiliyar Mata title.