I will unite party members for victory, Taraba PDP guber candidate says

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas on Saturday assured that he would unite members of the party to ensure victory in the general election.

Kefas gave the assurance in an interview with journalists at the Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo upon his arrival from Abuja where he received a certificate of return as the governorship candidate of the party, pledged to work with aspirants who contested against him.

“We are one big family in PDP. All the problems that anybody has will be resolved timely for the good of the party.

“Since I emerged as the candidate, we have been talking. All of us are in PDP and we are talking to ourselves and I believe that at the end of the day, all the issues everybody is having will be resolved and we will work together.

“To the people of the State and most especially our supporters, I want them to be calm, steadfast and peaceful to prepare a good ground for our victory.

“I am here for them and to serve them. I will ensure that what belongs to them is given to them and no one will be left behind. We are all going to work together because Taraba belongs to all of us,” He assured.





