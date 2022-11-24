I will transform South-East like Taiwan of Asia if elected ― Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, has promised to move Nigeria forward and make South East the Taiwan of Asia if elected president of Nigeria.

Tinubu disclosed this during the APC 2023 presidential campaign rally and governorship campaign flag-off at Pa Ngene Oruta Township stadium.

He further promised to bring peace across the nation through dialogue with all the agitators when elected.

His words: “All of you will bear testimony of the change we have contributed. APC is the only progressive party that can bring progress. Nothing succeeds like a team that is unbreakable.

“We will move Nigeria forward. We will do the right thing, we will make southeast Nigeria the Taiwan of Asia. It is a matter of interrogating our intellectual porosity we have it.”

He then urged Ebonyi people to vote for APC from top to bottom in the forthcoming election assuring that he makes the country conducive for traders to exchange their goods and services for the growth of the country.

“Transportation is a must for economy resuscitation and progress. We embark on a railway line even though they keep stealing the infrastructure. We are getting to the destinations where cocoa will move the bridge of this country. Where traders will exchange goods and services for the growth of our economy.

“You will not pay on estimated billing, extortionist and federal stealing.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The presidential hopeful also promised to build more standard education across the country. According to him, only quality education can fight poverty in the present stage of Nigeria.

“Our progress, our children’s education is very important for our today and tomorrow and we are working hard because education is the greatest weapon to poverty. We are going to make our children educated, reform our schools.

“We want peace, we will talk to all the agitators. This thing is not done by conflicts.”

He further promised to dualise the Ebonyi-Enugu road when he win among other things.

“There is no dual carriageway from Ebonyi to Enugu. I am happy that I am part of you and even a title chief. Whatever you say, our progress, our achievement of education of our children is very important for our today and tomorrow. We know the fact that education is the greatest weapon against poverty. We are going to give our children the education and reform our schools.

“If you want to enjoy, progress, good education, the best, employment, you must go and take your PVC and vote for APC. If you vote APC from up to bottom I will come back and pay my debt. My debt will be to work with the governor of the state elected by the people for the people so that he can cohabitate for us to give you the progress and the prosperity that we promise.

“We are not going to be in crisis like other parties we are going to succeed and we are going to win this election.”

Tinubu however commended Governor David Umahi for repositioning and reconstructing Ebonyi State in a positive manner.

Earlier, Governor Umahi promised to be obedient to APC and its presidential candidate, maintaining that he has no apology for supporting his party candidate.

Meanwhile, the rally was graced by Imo state Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma, his counterpart from Kebbi, Borno, Cross River, APC Vice Chairman South Emma Onyeukwu who represented APC National Chairman and many others.