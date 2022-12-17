I will tackle insecurity in Imo if elected president ― Atiku

As insecurity intensifies in Imo State, the PDP presidential Candidate Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has vowed to ride off the cankerworm and return the state to a peaceful state if elected president of the country comes 2023.

Addressing supporters at the Heroes Square along Concord Hotel Owerri Saturday, the party flag bearer said that if elected, he would come back to Imo to seat down with the people to discuss on way out with a view to settling insecurity amicably.

Atiku who said that from time immemorial he has associated with the Igbo nation, assured that as the Nigerian President by 2023, he will set aside a total sum of $10b US dollars for businessmen and women in the state.

He assured for creation of jobs and enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state and in the entire South East zone.

He called on the people of Imo State to vote for PDP in the 2023 national elections,

In his remarks, the national chairman of PDP, Sen. Iyochia Ayu said that PDP wants to wine in the unity of all PDP members in the state.

He urged all PDP members to endeavour to work hard and together to ensure the victory of the party in the forthcoming elections.

He corroborated Atiku Abubakar by identifying insecurity as the big problem bedevilling the state, assured that the ugly situation will be a thing of the past if PDP is voted into power.

He assured that Atiku would solve the insecurity problem in the state only when the people of the state voted for the party.

