I will support, sponsor people-oriented bills — Raymond Chukwuma, Abia Assembly aspirant

A membership aspirant of the Abia State House of Assembly, Raymond Chukwuma Agwu has promised to support and sponsor people-oriented bills if elected in 2023.

Speaking on his ambition for the Abia State House of Assembly, the jack of many trades explained why he has volunteered to serve the people of Bende North Constituency in Abia state in the State House of Assembly.

He said, “I volunteered to the serve the people of Bende North constituency so as to take part in the African revolution. It is not enough to write a revolutionary song, you must fashion the songs with the people in order to achieve real actions, you must be a living part of Africa and of her thoughts; you must be an element of that popular energy which is entirely called forth for the freeing, the progress and the happiness of Africa.

“There is no place outside that fight for the artist or the intellectual who is not himself concerned with and completely at one with his people in the great battle of Africa and of suffering humanity.

“The job of legislation and representation is one that not only requires love, self-sacrifice, selflessness, death of the self, clarity of vision and purpose, but the ability to feel the pulse of the people, to have been to the mountain tops with the people, or at least be familiar enough with the feelings so that you are able to put on their shoes and, if not, at least know where and how it hurts.”

Speaking further, he said, “I have not only been there with the people, I am experiential to their feelings and plights. I know exactly where and how it hurts. Growing up was more than hectic, the pain, the hunger, the schools, mama’s struggle, etc. The pains of my people are home to me and I am experiential to them.

“I am a young entrepreneur. I have been able to visit more than three countries in the world in the course of my business. In the course of this journey within and outside the country, I have been able to compare and contrast my host states and societies with my own home state.”

He added, “The gap is wide, our challenges are tremendous, but they can be overcome with the right man with the right passion and political will in power. It is this passion to change the lot of my people, and which is born out of my oneness with them that drives me, and it is on this passion that I shall rely for strength and resolution in my choice to represent my people and better their lots.”

Elaborating on his mission and vision for his constituency, he said, “My vision is to use my constitutional legislative powers to influence a deepened concern, focus and action on the contingent issues of job creation and youth empowerment, education and poverty alleviation, and economic and political inclusion for the good people of Bende North State Constituency.”

“My mission is to lobby, support, and sponsor people-oriented bills which will have direct positive effects on the short term and long term social and economic lives of the people,” he concluded.

Chukwuma, who is the Chief Executive officer of BEVVY Multimedia, Bevvy Studios, Bevvy Links and Bevvy Exchange Limited hails from Amaogudu Amaekpu Item in Bende LGA of Abia State.