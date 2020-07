I will support my husband to succeed as Governor, Bauchi First Lady declares 

Bauchi State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed has pledged to support her husband, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to succeed in the governance of the state especially in the area of women and youths empowerment.

Aisha Bala Mohammed who described the traditional title of Sarauniyar Bauchi 1 conferred on her by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu as a morale booster said that it will spur her to continue to do her best for the good of the state.

Speaking moments after her turban, The First lady and first Sarauniyar Bauchi while addressing well her wishers at a special reception ceremony held at the Government House, assured the Emir that she will be a good Ambassador of the Emirate.

She also promised to come up with robust empowerment programs as part of her interventions for the welfare of youths and women in the state stressing that her intention is to empower ensure that youths and women were gainfully self-employed.

The First Lady also said that already she has expanded the scope of the programmes of Almuhibbah Foundation which she founded in the area of improving the living standards of people especially the vulnerable groups in the society by providing them with skills and starter packs to be self-reliant.

Aisha Bala Mohammed said that ” I am highly delighted to address you at this celebration of my turban ceremony as first Sarauniyar Bauchi by the Emir of Bauchi, I want to assure the Emir that I will justify the confidence reposed in me. Insha Allah, I will not fail the Emirate and indeed the entire women of Bauchi state because of their support to us”.

She added that “The gifts we distributed here is to support the beneficiaries in appreciation for their outstanding contributions towards ensuring the success of our programmes at both Almuhibbah Foundation and in my office as the First Lady of the State.”

In appreciation for the honour done to her by the Emir of Bauchi, the 1st Sarauniyar Bauchi donated 8 motorcycles and distributed special gifts to selected orphans and vulnerable children.