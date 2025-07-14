I will sign death warrants for bandits, informants within 24 hours — Kebbi gov

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris has renewed his vowed to sign death warrant of any convicted informants and bandits giving out information to create mayhem within 24 hours of sentencing.

The Governor made the declaration during a condolence visit to Zogirma village in Bunza Local Government Area, where armed bandits attack claimed the lives of three police oficers and other people in the Village.

Dr.Idris decried the activities of informants, describing them as “bad eggs” sabotaging national security for meager gains, pleadging that he will not hesitate to sign the death warrant of any convicted bandit or informant within 24 hours adding that he will not life imprisonment for such individuals.

‘They should face capital punishment because they don’t deserve to live among us,” he said.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the fallen officers, Dr. Idris assured residents of improved security measures, including the deployment of more security personnel to the affected area and other parts of the state.

“This is a government of the people. We will do everything humanly possible to ensure our citizens sleep with their two eyes closed, Security remains our top priority, and we will not treat it with levity.”

Chairman of Bunza Local Government Area, Hon. Zayyanu Shehu, commended the Governor’s unwavering support for the people, particularly the swift donation of N50 million and assorted food items to victims of bandit attacks.

The District Head of Zogirma, Alhaji Tijjani Muhammad (Sarkin Yakin Zogirma), lauded Governor Idris for prioritizing the safety and welfare of the people, he appealed for the deployment of additional security personnel to the area to enhance protection of lives and property.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE