I will serve Ibadan, Yorubaland with all my might, says Oba Ladoja

• Thanks MKO Abiola, Adedibu for their roles in his ascension

• Makinde presents instruments of office to 44th Olubadan

• Says all challenges with Ibadan chieftaincy succession now over

Oyo State governor, ’Seyi Makinde, has declared that the Olubadan traditional system and succession process are sacrosanct and must continue to be upheld.

The governor stated this on Friday while presenting the staff and instruments of office to the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Senator) Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, at the Mapo Hall Arcade, Ibadan.

He maintained that all challenges associated with the Olubadan Chieftaincy system in recent years are over, even as he prayed that the reign of Oba Ladoja would usher in peace, progress and development in the city.

The new Olubadan, in his speech, disclosed that he was grateful to some people who witnessed his installation as Mogaji and Jagun but who are not alive today.

He specifically mentioned Chief M.K.O. Abiola who, he said, witnessed “the beginning of this journey and prayed that I would reach the top. His prayer is answered today. Also, I am grateful to the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu who assisted in my ascension to Jagun.”

Presenting the staff of office to the new Olubadan, the governor said:

“In front of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who is here with us to celebrate the coronation and presentation of staff of office, I, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Subsections 1 and 2 of Section 20 of the Chiefs Law, Cap 28, Volume 1, laws of Oyo State, Nigeria 2000, and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf, I hereby present the staff of office to Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I.”

Governor Makinde congratulated all the sons and daughters of Ibadanland, noting that the era of Oba Ladoja has begun to witness positive developments.

According to him, history was made on Friday when the President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, landed at the upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, in the first wide-bodied aircraft to ever land in the facility.

Governor Makinde pointed out that the ascension of the new Olubadan was met with excitement by residents of the city, stating that this was an indication that the people want the Olubadan tradition to be upheld.

He said:

“I congratulate all sons and daughters of Ibadanland at home and in the Diaspora. The excitement everywhere in this city today shows that we must uphold our tradition. I want to say that all challenges associated with Ibadan traditional institutions are now over and behind us. What this means is that the tradition, the succession and process are now sacrosanct. We know everything about that succession. Today, history was literally made. The president landed at the Ibadan Airport with the first wide-bodied aircraft ever to land in Ibadan Airport. This shows that the era of Oba Ladoja has begun to witness positive developments. So, I want to congratulate Kabiyesi and to say that his reign shall be peaceful, bring progress and development to Ibadanland.”

In his speech, President Tinubu also congratulated Oba Ladoja, noting that it was a great honour to witness his coronation as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu, who described Oba Ladoja’s perseverance, resilience and reliability as impeccable, reminisced on their days in the Senate, his travails during his impeachment as governor of Oyo State and his comeback, praying to God to grant the new royal father long life and success on the throne so that he would be celebrated as one of the rare gems to ascend the throne.

In his welcome address, the deputy governor of Oyo State, Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, also congratulated Oba Ladoja, stressing that his ascension to the throne marked the climax of his resilient journey.

Lawal equally appreciated President Tinubu, Governor Makinde, his wife, royal fathers and all dignitaries who witnessed the occasion and supported the Oyo State Government.

Similarly, in their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman, Olubadan Coronation Planning Committee, Chief Bayo Oyero; President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole and the Agbaoye of Ibadanland, Chief Kola Karim, appreciated Governor Makinde for his support and commitment to tradition, describing the coronation of the 44th Olubadan as a blessing to Ibadanland.

The trio prayed that the reign of the new Olubadan would bring more growth, progress and prosperity to Ibadanland and Oyo State.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Ladoja said Ibadan is blessed with highly resourceful people, both indigenes and residents in the city, and that its forefathers made great decisions in accommodating leading federal establishments and private businesses, which must now give back to the people of Ibadan.

The new Oba pleaded with President Tinubu to make the creation of Ibadan State from the current Oyo State a reality before May 2027.

Oba Ladoja declared that his reign would be about service to Ibadan, Oyo State, Yorubaland, Nigeria and Africa, stating that he would serve the people to the best of his ability, as according to him, all that is left for him to do is service to humanity, since God spared his life to witness his 81st birthday and also attain the throne of Olubadan.

He equally declared that his reign would be about urban renewal, as many of the communities in the city, which are fast becoming slums, would be rebuilt.

He said:

“This staff of office that the governor, our son in whom we are well-pleased, has presented to me is a source of joy to all Ibadan sons and daughters. One year ago, some people thought Ibadan would scatter, but Ibadan has a way of settling its matters and we are here today in unity and oneness. I appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Oyo State government, and the coronation committee for this event. I also appreciate the Olubadan-in-Council; they all supported me. They are the kingmakers and if they did not agree to my nomination, I cannot be here today. I am assuring the people of Ibadan that since God spared me till today, I will serve them and I will do it with all my powers. There is nothing else I am looking for in life. Yesterday, I clocked 81. Some people do not have this privilege. So, I recognise that the fact that God spared me till date, what remains is to serve every resident of Ibadan, serve Oyo State, serve Yorubaland, serve Nigeria and Africa, to the best of my ability.”

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Ademola Ojo, while offering the vote of thanks, appreciated everyone that graced the occasion.

The event had in attendance wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunomini Makinde; the governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke; governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; and Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji.

Also present were former governors of Ogun State, Senators Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun; former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; former governors of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Ibrahim Shekarau; former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former deputy governor of Oyo State and PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and Chief (Mrs) Mutiat Ladoja.

Oyo State government functionaries who attended the event include the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Debo Ogundoyin; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni; Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Kazim Adeniyi; members of Oyo State House of Assembly, commissioners, special advisers and chairmen of local governments from Ibadan.

Notable royal fathers from all parts of the country, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, among many others, also graced the event.

Also in attendance were the Forum of Former Governors’ Wives in Nigeria (2003-2007), service commanders and religious leaders, among others.