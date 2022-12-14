I will run austere government ― Benue Labour Party guber candidate

The governorship candidate of Labour Party in Benue State, Herman Hembe, has promised to run an austere government if voted into office cones 2023.

He said this is necessary so as to reduce the cost of governance following the huge debts of the state.

Hembe stated this on Wednesday while unveiling his manifesto at a community-to-community campaign rally held at Ikpa-Mbatierev, in Gboko local government area of Benue State.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, El-Ngugar Agav, the LP guber candidate said running flamboyant government will be inimical to the economic survival of the state.

“In view of the huge debts Benue State is currently wallowing in, Hembe revealed he will run an austere government to drastically reduce the cost of governance as a flamboyant one will be inimical to the economic survival of the state,” the statement read.

Hembe further said that if voted into office, his administration would ensure to put an end to insecurity, grant complete autonomy to Local Governments, create wealth and employment.

“Explaining how he will achieve these things, Iorwase Hembe stated that if elected governor in 2023, he will grant complete autonomy to local governments on his inauguration day, and work with the house of assembly to abolish joint account.

“This will enable Local Government employs staff when needed, pay salaries and pensions, revive primary schools, primary health centres, construct small bridges and culverts, undertake rural electrification and a host of many other projects; thereby taking development to the grassroots.

“In the area of security, Hembe said that his administration, will adopt a wholistic approach where traditional rulers and community guards will be involved in securing communities, adding, ‘without the involvement of the communities, the conventional security outfits may find it but difficult, hence the need for such a synergy.”

The statement added that the governorship candidate promised a turnaround of the economy that will make the state conducive for businesess by ending multiple taxation, providing funds to young entrepreneurs for startup business and attract foreign investment into the state to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.

“He will prioritise agriculture and food production, as well as opening up opportunities in tourism, and entertainment industry,” the statement read in part.