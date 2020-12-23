I will return Zamfara to its past glory as the most peaceful state in Nigeria, says Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has vowed to return the state to its past glory as the most peaceful state in the country.

The governor stated this on Tuesday night when he received the leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) at the state liaison office, Maitama Abuja.

Going down the memory lane, he said Zamfara State at one point was one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria but regretting, that in the last eight years, the state has turned to a nightmare as a result of armed banditry, kidnappings, cattle rustling and other criminal activities.

In a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Jamilu BirninMagaji on Wednesday said the Governor said that, with the coming of his administration in May 2019, he initiated a peace dialogue with the bandits.

‘The peace dialogue is essentially how best to ensure that the state returns to its past glory as the most peaceful state and to ensure that people of the state appreciate the importance of living in peace and harmony.

“This is my vision and I’m pursuing it vigorously to return the state to its past glory as the most peaceful state in the country.

While thanking them for the visit, governor Matawalle said his administration would partner with the coalition in the areas of good governance, peace and security.

“I’m happy this is in line with the group’s agitation. You are always championing for good governance, national unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

He also said no amount of pressure or blackmail would deter him from doing what is humanly possible to salvage the people of the state from the menace of banditry, kidnappings and other violent crimes in all parts of the state and even beyond.

Earlier, the Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Nastura Ashir Sharif who spoke through the spokesman of the organisation, Comrade Abdulazeez Suleiman said the group found it necessary to visit the Governor in order to appreciate what he is doing in ensuring that peace reigns in Zamfara State and the north in general.

He said the organisation has fully recognised the governor’s statesmanlike efforts in facilitating the release of the school children abducted from GSSS, Kankara in Katsina State in addition to his previous initiatives aimed at restoring public safety, law and order in the last two years.

Nastura Ashir Sharif who noted that the level of vigilance and prompt intervention of the governor in these areas, speaks volume of his leadership qualities as governor, adding that this concern and decisive action are indeed worthy of commendation and respect by all and sundry.

To this end, he said his group recognized a point of convergence with Zamfara State Government’s model and expressed the willingness and commitment of the group to partner with the state Government to offer every support for the noble cause of finding a permanent solution in the region.

The group observed that if the peace initiative of Governor Bello Matawalle was adopted throughout the Northern States, particularly the front line states of Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Nasarawa, and Sokoto, the crisis will definitely end amicably.

The visit was attended by the former minister of finance and Honourary Adviser to the Governor, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda Gusau, member representing Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency in the federal House of Representatives, Hon. Kabiru Amadu Maipalace, Honourable Commissioners and other senior Government officials.

