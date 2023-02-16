Terna Chikpa

Taraba state candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for Takum/Donga/Ussa and Yangtu special development area for the House of Representatives seat, Hon. Solomon Tertsua-Peter on Thursday said he will restore social justice among constituents if elected to the National assembly.

Tertsua also pledged to work with relevant stakeholders in the constituency to end insurgence in the area and create job opportunities for youth. The ADC Rep candidate made the promise while speaking on the program, (Taraba Correspondent Chapel Media Parley, The Road to 2023), and said the lack of social justice among his constituents was the reason behind his intention to be elected into the national assembly.

According to him, his constituency was behind in all sectors in the provision of social amenities and believed would change the narrative if elected.

“The lack of social justice that has attracted insecurity in my constituency is the reason why I am contesting to represent the people at the national assembly to change the narrative. I want to express here that my decision to contest for the national assembly seat was moved by the continue lack of social justice among constituents like the provision of social amenities, the persistent banditry activities and the growing youth unemployment that is impacting negatively o the constituency.

“I shall work with relevant stakeholders in the area to attract development and promote peace and harmony among the diverse ethnic groups in the constituency for the people to feel the impact of a dividend of democracy.