Terna Chikpa
Taraba state candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for Takum/Donga/Ussa and Yangtu special development area for the House of Representatives seat, Hon. Solomon Tertsua-Peter on Thursday said he will restore social justice among constituents if elected to the National assembly.
The ADC Rep candidate made the promise while speaking on the program, (Taraba Correspondent Chapel Media Parley, The Road to 2023), and said the lack of social justice among his constituents was the reason behind his intention to be elected into the national assembly.
“As a young and pragmatic leader who has maintained close touch with the people, I know the problems and the needs of the people of Kpambai in Ussa and Tunari in Donga. I feel the spirit of abandonment of the people of Chanchanji and the border challenges of the Manga community who are constantly being attacked by Cameroonians.
“My primary responsibility as a lawmaker if elected will be to enact legislation that will address these problems and advance the development of my constituency as well as carry out oversight functions to promote good governance.
“My youth focus agenda will see to the establishment of an ICT hub in the constituency to train young people in ICT skills and empower our women and youths generally with life-changing skills.
“I want our people to be aware that my decision to contest for the election is not to enrich myself after all, but is to ensure possible development that is being hampered by insecurity and the alarming rates of unemployed youth. I want my constituents to understand and chose the part of building a greater future for the people to thrive.
“I will also open up rural access roads in the constituency to ease the movement of agricultural produce to the markets and improve access to health care facilities for the people,” he said.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE