Nnanna Nwogu – Umuahia

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubarka, has stated his resolve to reposition Abia and Nigeria on the path of prosperity in the February 25th Presidential Election.

Atiku, who handed out this assurance during his campaign flag-off in Abia State held in Umuahia, pointed out that a vote for the PDP would guarantee good governance, peace, and absence of marginalization of any part of the country.

The PDP Presidential candidate noted with concern that many policies of the APC-led government, including naira and fuel scarcity and insecurity, have subjected Nigerians to untold hardship and implored Abians to stand firm with the PDP, which means well for them.

He reassured that his policy trust will be targeted towards making Aba the true capital of SMEs, disclosing that the sum of N10 billion will be set aside for Abia to promote economic development.

In his remarks, the PDP Vice Presidential candidate and the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, informed that voting PDP into power remains the answer to the restoration of the dignity of the Igbo man and called for massive votes from Abians for the party.

In their remarks, the Director General of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Council, Chairman PDP Governorship Forum, Aminu Tambuwal and Sen. Dino Melaye made it clear that the southeast remains the base of the PDP and should not be taken for granted.

They enjoined Abians to vote for Atiku to reposition Nigerian the part of development.

In their contributions, the state chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Asiforo Okere and the state PDP governorship candidate Okey Ahiwe appreciated the unity of purpose and consultations that led to the successful emergence of the governorship candidate, assuring that the state will vote massively for all the party’s candidates in the forthcoming elections.





The state gubernatorial candidate, Okey Ahiwe, was officially issued with the party flag by the national Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchie Ayu.