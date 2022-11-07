I will reclaim my ‘mandate” in Osun, Oyetola vows

Osun State Governor, Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, has vowed that he would be returned to office for a fresh mandate.

Oyetola made the declaration on Monday when he paid a visit to the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress. He was a member of the defunct APC Caretaker Committee led by his Yobe State counterpart, Mai Mala Buni which handed over the party secretariat to the Senator Adamu Abdullahi-led National Working Committee.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had since declared Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party as the winner of the last July governorship election held in Osun State.

The Commission had announced that Adeleke got a total of 403,371 votes beating the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, who got 375,027 votes in a keenly contested race.

Governor Oyetola had since proceeded to the Election Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the process, alleging electoral sleaze.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, he said he was hopeful that the Tribunal would declare him winner of the election.

He said:” I don’t have any fear. I have faith in Almighty God. I will reclaim my mandate”.

Ahead next general elections, Governor Oyetola said the Osun electorate would vote massively for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have started the campaigns. Sometime last week, we had solidarity work throughout the state, we covered 11 km. The turnout was so massive. Osun has always been a state for progressives. So, there is nothing to worry about. I can assure you, we will deliver nothing less than 1 million votes for Asiwaju.”

