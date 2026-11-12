I will protect Christians, Muslims, other faiths, Gbenga Hashim tells US Congress

Accord presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has told the United States Congress and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) that protecting every Nigerian’s right to worship freely must become a central pillar of the country’s security and conflict prevention strategy.

In a policy brief submitted ahead of a US House Hearing on Nigeria, yesterday, Hashim acknowledged the persecution of Christians in parts of the country, including attacks on churches, killings of pastors and destruction of communities. He, however, cautioned against presenting Nigeria’s religious crisis solely as a conflict between Christians and Muslims.

“Christians in northern and central Nigeria face persecution. Churches have been burned, villages destroyed, and pastors killed. This is real.

“But Shia Muslims, minority sects, and Hausa Muslim communities also face persecution and discrimination. Framing Nigeria as Christians versus Muslims divides Nigeria. Framing it as all victims versus violent extremism unites Nigeria,” he said.

Hashim argued that religious freedom should be treated not only as a human rights issue but also as an instrument of conflict prevention and national security.

“When people cannot worship freely, they feel excluded. When killers are not punished, impunity grows. When impunity grows, communities form militias. When militias grow, extremists recruit from them,” he said.

“Protecting a church in Plateau, a Shia mosque in Kaduna and a Hausa cultural centre in Kebbi is how we stop extremism before it takes root.”

Hashim said that, if elected, his administration would develop and implement a National Policy Framework on Religious Freedom for Conflict Prevention and Countering Violent Extremism.

Within its first 90 days, he proposed convening a National Summit involving victims, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Shia leaders, Hausa cultural representatives, women, young people and internally displaced persons.

He also pledged to pursue a National Religious Freedom for Conflict Prevention and Countering Violent Extremism Act within 180 days of assuming office. The proposed legislation, he said, would criminalise religious persecution, hate incitement and forced displacement.

“This is a Nigerian solution for Nigeria and a model for West Africa and Africa,” he said.

“Religious freedom cannot be protected while Boko Haram, ISWAP, Ansaru and bandit terror networks operate with impunity. Countering violent extremism is religious freedom protection,” he concluded.