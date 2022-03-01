I will prostrate in my next visit, Obasanjo tells Olubadan-designate

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has promised to prostrate before Olubadan-designate, Lekan Balogun, during his next visit to the palace in accordance with Yoruba customs and beliefs.

Obasanjo made this known during his brief visit to the Alarere residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland designate in Ibadan North-East local government area on Tuesday.

The former president had earlier joined the traditional ruler on a dining table before they both retired to a private corner for a private meeting.

It was gathered that the private chat did not last for more than five minutes after which the former president and his host exchanged banters.

It was while leaving that Chief Obasanjo reminded the traditional ruler that he had not prostrated for him with a promise to do so when next he visits him.

Reacting to the visitation, Dr Balogun, who was a Senator during the first term of Chief Obasanjo as president between 1999 and 2003 said it was a meeting of brothers, recalling that the former president had sent emissaries to him some weeks ago to congratulate him.

The traditional ruler who declined to disclose what the two ‘brothers’ discussed privately said, “though the visit was short, it was fruitful and very presidential.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.