I will pay my tithe out of N500,000 donation ― unemployed LAUTECH graduate reveals

An unemployed graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology(LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oludare Alaba who demanded a refund of tuition fees and other expenses during his course of study in the Institution has revealed plans for the donation given to him.

The Global Alumni Association of the Institution had presented a cheque of N500,000 to Alaba after his widely reported decision to return his certificate and in return demand a refund of tuition fees and other expenses.

The financial support is aimed at supporting him and giving him a new lease of life, and he stated that the support will be used effectively to make his life better and not for frivolity.

Meanwhile, Alaba in an exclusive telephone chat with Tribune Online said, 10 per cent of the amount would be paid as a tithe to his parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), 10 per cent to 10 less privileged people, including some of his friends who are in a similar position but had been of great assistance to him in the past.

“I have made a vow that any amount that comes into my hand in form of financial support, 10% will be deducted as tithes while another 10% will be deducted in support of at least 10 less privileged people in the society. including some of my friends who had been of assistance to me in the past but are facing financial turbulence now

“I just had one person on the radio now who is in dire need of financial support, no matter how small, I will get his contact and reach out to the person,” he said.

Alaba stated that part of the money would be given to his father, noting his contribution and support.

“My father laboured hard to see me through the University, I will give him something, no matter how small.

Furthermore, he stated that the remaining amount would be used for the purchase of a laptop and an android phone to start his online business.

“I will use the remaining amount for the purchase of a laptop and android phone to start an online business. I am not going for an expensive phone, what I need is an affordable one that will be useful for my business.

“I am highly grateful and indebted to the Global Alumni of Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso,” he concluded.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE