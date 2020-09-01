I will not compromise girl-child education ― Zamfara gov

Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has declared that his administration will continue to strengthen partnership with development partners who are interested in promoting girl-child education, stating that “I would not compromise girl-child education in the state.

This was disclosed today by the governor when he received a delegation of Zamfara State chapter of High-Level Women Advocates (HILWA)at Government House Gusau.

The governor affirmed that girl-child education remains the priority of his administration and assured them of his resolve to continue to prioritise it at all cost.

“I considered educating the girl-child as an uncompromising project which I will continue to prioritise at all cost”.

He reiterated that his government will continue to engage non-governmental organisations who are working on the area of education in order to give out their best for the revival of girl-child education in the state.

He donated an 18-seater bus to the organisation and urged members to continue with their mentorship of girls and women and guide them to a prosperous choice of a future career.

Earlier on, the chairperson Zamfara State chapter of High-Level Women Advocates (HILWA), Hajiya Maryam Na’inna said the educational sector, especially the model initiatives on the girl-child component of education introduced by Governor Bello Matawalle, was impressive.

“Our organisation is impressed with the level of increased girl-child enrolment into public schools system as it enhances chances of having access to quality education”.

Maryam Na’Inna said her organisation, in collaboration with UNICEF and Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board has successfully trained over 20,000 mothers on basic skills on the campaign for increase girl child enrollment and better access.

