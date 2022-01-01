I will make Taraba economic hub of Nigeria ― Sen Bwacha

Deputy Senate minority leader and senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha on Saturday said his desire is to place Taraba above the top revenue-producing state in Nigeria if he becomes governor.

Bwacha made this known during an empowerment visit to his constituency disclosed that transformation and youth empowerment of the state was the basic essence he is eyeing the governorship position of the state.

According to the senator, “I have not officially declared my intention to contest for governor of Taraba but if the will of God destined me to be, I will ensure Taraba is placed above top revenue-producing states in the country.

“My empowerment attitude to this constituency is not because I am too rich but I believe in empowerment and transformation as a barrier against poverty on the people.

This I will extend same if God makes me governor of Taraba. the untapped mineral resources would be fully harnessed for better and undependable life for youth and women in the state.

“The poverty situation in Nigeria now need immediate diversification of the economy to agriculture. Taraba would be the best place for Nigeria to survive if this idea is wisely and quickly adopted. I will explore all I could to ensure the country survive 80 percent of revenue productions expectations”. The senator promised.

Corresponds reports that senator Bwacha also at the occasion, distributed over 500 motorcycles and tricycles to youth and offered scholarships to over 500 students of his constituency studying at various higher institutions of learning.

