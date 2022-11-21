I will leave Kogi better than I met it, says Yahaya Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has promised to leave the state better than he met it.

He made this known on Monday while receiving members of the Armed Forces Command and staff college Jaji study group who are in the state for a study tour.

Bello disclosed that he has been able to manage the state‘s resources equitably, the reason for his administration’s giant strides.

He described the theme of the study tour as apt and timely in the nation’s life, said he has remained sincere in leadership, with no pecuniary interest other than those of the people.

Upon his assumption, he disclosed that he inherited a state largely divided along ethnic and other mundane lines, but expressed satisfaction that his administration has dealt a heavy blow to insecurity and other maladministration associated with governance in the state.

He said he has remained transparent with managing the state‘s resources by opening up the books of income and expenditure for the people of the state to see through, explained that the people are able to trace government expenditures to his activities, through the transparent allocation of the resources of the state, thus making the people now better informed of happenings.

While describing the state as diverse, Bello attributed his ability to reduce youth’s restiveness to bringing in a large poll of the younger generation of Youths and women into his administration, a factor he noted has helped greatly in reducing tension and acrimony.

He said he was also able to bring each and every segment of the state together as one with the youths now in the driver’s seat of administration, by gainfully employing them through several social intervention programs.

The governor pointed out that he has made the youths in the state occupy the driver’s seat, leading to the development and the success of the administration unlike in the past when they were relegated to the background.

While pointing out that the challenge facing the nation is majorly attributed to the youths, said having broken class barriers, and engaging students and children of nobody in his administration has made the state envious, promising to live the state better than where he met it.

He also described the team’s visit to Kogi state as very important, particularly with a lot of human and natural resources that abound in the state, disclosed that more than 85% of People transit and live in Kogi on a daily basis peacefully, making the state very strategic for the team’s learning.

While underscoring the importance of the location of Kogi state to the nation’s development, the governor explained that just a few days ago that the flood ravaged the state leading to blockage of movement to the North and South, saying it affected the socio-economic activities of the country, reason why the state needs to be given special attention.

Earlier in a remark, Air Vice Marshall, Anthony Oluwarotimi, Tuwase Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, said the team is in the state to have first-hand information on the state’s economic growth, income, employment status, poverty, inequality, riches, agriculture and the overall transformation of the state.

He commended the efforts of the state government towards the advancement of the socio-economic development of the people, stating that the theme of the study tour is youth unemployment and national security in Nigeria, and will make recommendations as it relates to youth empowerment.





He also praised the achievements of governor Bello on youth employment, education, health, agriculture, funding governance, infrastructure, human capital development, entrepreneurship, youths engagement and security, a feat he explained makes the state a place for learning by the study team.

Established to train members of the armed forces, particularly the middle class, Air Vice Marshall Anthony said the tour aims at preparing the officers towards handling greater tasks and to familiarize the students with socio-economic issues affecting the state.

Similarly, the tour he added aims at exposing the students to the realities on the ground in Kogi state under the leadership of Gov Bello, to enable the team to compare with what they have been told, acquit themselves of the challenges of the state compared to other states and in writing a research paper, towards ensuring adequate security in the state.

Air Vice Marshall Anthony sympathized with the state over the recent flood while commending the state government’s efforts that ensured quick response and mitigating the effect.

Also, the team leader, Brig. Gen. M. Isah, Director of Administration, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, said that he holds Kogi state at heart and they are in the state for a diligent study as it relates to youth unemployment and national security in Nigeria

He noted that the team is made up of 73 students, in the academic, administrative, student, and supporting staff is one of the eight-team simultaneously visiting eight state‘s in the country.

