I will invest in agriculture if I become president ― Saraki

Former Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bukola Saraki was in Makurdi, Benue State capital on Sunday and promised to replicate the agricultural transformation he did in Kwara State in Benue if elected president.

Saraki pledged to invest and support agricultural development in Benue State.

He said if he is supported and becomes president of the county, he would be able to actualise his plans for Benue agricultural sector, having done so in his Kwara State during his time as the governor.

“I will invest and support agriculture in Benue State,” he said.

While lamenting insecurity problems in the country, the Kwara born politician pleaded with the delegates to give him their votes so as to put the country back in the right shape.

He said Nigeria presently needs a courageous president to take it out of the woods.





“Nigeria today is not the Nigeria I know. It’s possible to rescue Nigeria. My records are there in every office that I had occupied.

“You need a president that will take action, I have stood for the integrity of the National Assembly and Nigeria. I will provide the kind of leadership that will end banditry. We must be able to end these issues of banditry. We know why it has not ended, we need the right president with the right technology. We need a president that will take us out of this present mess,” Saraki said.

Governor Ortom, while responding, advised that all the presidential aspirants need to come together and have a consensus candidate among themselves for others to support.

He expressed hope that 2023 will provide the country with the right leadership to take Nigerians out of its present crisis.

