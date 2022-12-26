I will increase security personnel, cut JAMB, NECO, WAEC fees ― Kwankwaso

The New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has promised to increase security personnel by 400 per cent if voted into power in 2023.

The presidential candidate made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen Dutse, Jigawa state during his campaign visit to the state, and said the number of all the security personnel is grossly inadequate.

Kwankwaso explained that “the numbers of the Nigerian police, military, Department of Security Service(DSS), Nigerian Civil and Security Defense Corps(NSCDC) and all uniform personnel can’t man the security of this country.”

According to him “considering the Nigerian population and compared with the number of security, there is no way that the security can handle crime and criminal activities in Nigeria.

“God willing when I become Nigerian president, I will multiply the number of police, military, DSS civil defence etc by 400 per cent,” Kwankwaso emphasised.

The NNPP presidential candidate noted that “our plan here is apart from providing enough security personnel, it will also provide job opportunities to our teaming redundant youth and at the same time reduce the criminal activities by those youth.”

He also promised to introduce Community Participation Reorientation Committee (CPRC) “this is a new policy which under it we will make a provision of providing some funds to every political ward to be taking care and maintaining emergency and minus problems of all public facilities in their respective areas.

“The committee members would be traditional and religious leaders, Wealthy individuals, CBOs, second popular political party head of the facilities eg school, hospital etc.

“We did this in Kano when I was the governor it work perfectly and up to now is there practising it.”

He further promised to review the JAMB, NECO and WAEC fees, “as parts of our efforts to support and give opportunities to the children of the common man to further their education to tertiary level.

“We will look for cancelling of the fees and if not possible, we will consider cutting the amount to be affordable to the majority, and the few can not would be paid by the government.”

Kwankwaso said, “Nigeria has enough resources to do that and even more than that. Our target is to run a common man-friendly government.”

Speaking earlier the JIgawa state NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim Ringim called on the people to vote for all the party’s candidates at all levels for positive change.

He said, “the party’s manifesto contained all the needs and aspirations of the common man.”





He told the party supporters “we developed a blueprint where we take care of social, economic and infrastructural plans and policies to be implemented to solve the present insecurity, economic hardship etc.”

