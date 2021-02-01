I will greatly miss him: Buhari speaks on death of Tony Momoh

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief at the passing of his long time ally, friend, political loyalist and former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Monday, while reacting to the passage, President Buhari said Prince Momoh stood with him through thick and thin, adding: “His brand of loyalty is very rare in the politics of today. I will greatly miss him.”

The president recalled that as chairman, Media and Publicity of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) Campaign Organisation in the 2003 and 2007 elections as well as Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Momoh contributed in no small measure to the growth and strengthening of the organisations, leading to the eventual formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari commiserated with the media industry on the loss of a veteran “who put in a lot to raise the bar of the profession in various ways as editor, manager, administrator, President and Trustee of the Guild of Editors”, urging them to sustain his legacies.

While also condoling with the Auchi Kingdom, the government and people of Edo State on his death, the president prayed that God will grant the departed eternal rest and comfort family, friends and political associates in this period of grief.