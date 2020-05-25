I will fulfill my campaign promises against all odds ― Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Monday pledged his commitment of fulfilling his campaign promises by providing quality leadership and services to the people of the state against all odds.

The Governor stated this in Karu while inspecting ongoing projects in the western part of the state ahead of his one year anniversary in office.

He said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he will not relent in his desire and determination to fulfil his promise to the people of the state.

Governor Sule noted that it is regrettable that the restrictions caused as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic have slowed down government desire to showcase its achievements within one year of his administration in office.

The projects inspected include Ultra-modern Karu Bus Terminal awarded in December last year at the cost of N1.9bn with a complete duration of one year, Flag-off of 25 kilometres Mararaba Udege road in Nasarawa LG, Flag-off of the construction of Keffi square/neighbourhood market.

Others include commissioning of classrooms built by keystone bank plc at Government Girls Secondary School, Garaku among others in the western zone.

Governor Sule who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe and other top government functionaries has expressed satisfaction with the quality and standard of work done so far on the project.

Sule, however, charged the contractor to increase the pace of work in order to regain the lost ground due to COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

According to him, ” the bus terminal building is a prime project for this administration and it is located in a very key area, now what we have to do is to expedite to ensure that we regain the lost ground due to COVID-19 lockdown.

“I am more interested in the quality of work at the moment, you know we have set a certain standard and I strongly believe that project is meeting our set standard.”

“It is a major project for us, that is the reason we are doing the best we can to ensure that it meets the set standard and quality,” he said.

Earlier, Arc. Shehu Tukur of Canonic Associates, the consultancy firm for the project, said the terminal bus was designed and built with 900- vehicles parking capacity.

He added that the work has reached 30 per cent so far while promising to complete it within one year stipulated time.

“We are given one year to complete and deliver this project if there is no other lockdown we should be able to complete it,” he said.

He said, aside the parking lots, the bus terminal would have accommodation for drivers, restaurants, toilets as well as a petrol station.

