I will focus on cleaner Warri – Warri South chair

Dr Michael Tidi, the 15th chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, just got re-elected for a second term in last weekend’s local government election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He speaks with EBENEZER ADUROKIYA.

You’v just emerged victoriously in the last local government election for a second term in office. What will you focus on in your first 100 days in office?

In my first 100 days in office, I will focus on the following key areas: The Environment: Sanitation exercise will be vigorously carried out in the council, cleaning and clearing of the streets, the major roads and the towns will be a daily affair, with strict supervision from the council’s authority.

Where we need to collaborate with the State government agencies we will do. Also the PSP operators in Warri South must be be well equipped for the job, the zoning arrangement or jurisdiction of each PSP will be well defined. Any PSP operator without the requisite equipment will not be engaged. On Peace and Security of the LGA will be improved upon and consolidated. The traditional institutions, leadership of the respective communities, youth bodies, security agencies and the council working relationship will be further strengthened to enable intelligence gathering and prevention of crimes in the LGA. More people oriented programs will be embarked upon. The IGR of the local government council will be improved on by extending the tax net. Provide portable drinking water for the people. The back to school program will be adequately supported.

Sir, what will you do differently as you assume office as chairman this time around?

I will focus on cleaner Warri South LGA;

Restore sanity on the roads of Warri city, indiscriminate parking/ abandoning of cars on the roads will no longer be tolerated, people should learn to obey the traffic laws of the land. Create conducive environment for businesses to thrive, the educational sector will be given serious attention and we will make the school environment conducive for effective teaching and learning. To diversify the economy of the council, by way of Agriculture and encouraging the youth to take advantage of all government skills acquisition programmes.

What legacies do you desire to leave behind after your second term, sir?

Warri South that is more peaceful and united, devoid of ethnic suspicion. A council with a strong economy base and prospect for growth in all sectors of the economy. I also want to be remembered for building a strong institution at the LGA level.

Is there any long term urban renewal plan for slums like Iyara, Akporue (Agbarha) in your local government and if any, when will it commence?

As regards urban renewal plan, this always involves a lot of work and it’s capital intensive; the council cannot do it alone, we must bring all critical stakeholders to the table for discussion; we will consider a long term urban renewal plan after due consultations with the legislature, the executive committee and the stakeholders.

I believe human capital development is part of your areas of interest. But sir, what’s your health plans for the mentally-deranged, most of whom are youths, who dot and roam the streets in your local government?

The council, as you are aware, is responsible for primary health care, that is what we call Primary Health Centres (PHC) and the Health Centres are not permitted, by law, to handle health challenges that are not within its area of operations. What we can do, as a government at the local level, is to liaise with the state government to assist the council in removing the mentally- deranged persons from the streets and admit them at the psychiatric centre or unit of the Warri Central Hospital or any secondary or tertiary health institutions within or outside the state where they have specialists that can handle and treat them.

We will be discussing with the Ministry of Health very soon on the way forward.