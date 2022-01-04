I will extend Buhari’s infrastructural strides to Taraba ― Minister

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Ma’azu Jaji Sambo, on Monday, said he would complement President Muhammadu Buhari’s infrastructural strides and extend it to Taraba State.

Sambo stated this while speaking at a reception organized in his honour by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosing that the Buhari administration is giving so much attention to infrastructural development. He also noted that road construction was the major focus to boost the country’s local economic productivity.

The minister noted that his determination to ensure the completion of the ongoing and the just awarded road contracts in Taraba and other parts of Nigeria was not negotiable.

“I am not the minister of APC just like President Buhari who is not the president of his political party, I am the minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and my desire is to support President Buhari and extend his infrastructural strive to Taraba and other states of the federation is unnegotiable.

“The Federal roads linking Taraba are key to the upliftment of Nigeria economy. Governor Darius Ishaku is as well a focus governor who is striving enough in road construction and we are going to work together to complement President Buhari’s infrastructural strides and extend it to Taraba State.

“My loyalty for the APC is 100 percent, I thank President Buhari for finding me worthy to serve and assist him to succeed,” The minister stated.

Earlier, Ibrahim Haman Jude, Taraba State Commissioner for Works who represented Governor Ishaku, expressed the state government’s readiness to support the minister to succeed.

State chairman of APC, Ibrahim El-Suldi, thanked Buhari for the choice of Sambo, expressed confidence that the minister would deliver the best as required of him.

