I will ensure only candidates with integrity prevail during 2023 elections, Buhari says

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, insisted that he is committed to a free, fair and peaceful election exercise in 2023.

Receiving in audience an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant vying for the Kano Central Senatorial seat, Senator Basheer Lado, who visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the president also affirmed his desire to see that candidates with integrity prevail in exercise.

Lado’s meeting with the president comes a day before the senatorial primary elections of the APC holding Friday, May 27, 2022.

Speaking to correspondents after his meeting with the president, the aspirant said: “As you are aware, Kano State is the largest producer of votes in Nigeria.

“It is the decider of who becomes the next president in the presidential election.

“Just like my governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has done in the past, I respectfully informed and reassured the president that the APC is still the party to beat in Kano despite recent defections.”





According to him, President Buhari declared his commitment to credible elections that would ensure the emergence of candidates with integrity.

“After my briefing, the president reiterated his commitment to credible and peaceful elections and also his desire to see candidates with integrity prevail at the polls all across Nigeria,” Lado added.