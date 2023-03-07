By Terna Chikpa, Jalingo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Kefas Agbu on Tuesday said, he will ensure free and compulsory basic education for citizens of Taraba state if elected governor in the Saturday March 11th pools.

Agbu made the promise in Gembu, Sadauna local government while speaking on the program, (Taraba Correspondent Chapel Media Parley, The Road to 2023), expressed that his blueprint for a new Taraba would not be realizes if people of the state are not educated. He said, primary and post primary education would be made free and compulsory to lay a year long academic foundation that would place Taraba among contending state in the global standard of education to attract technology driving economy.

According to him, the technology driving economic plan for the state can only be realistic if quality education is establish to train young entrepreneurs that can explore ideas that would boost the state economy in all sectors of development.

“My plan for a technology driving economy that would ensure the realization of a new Taraba can only be realize if education is prioritize. I will make primary and post primary education free and compulsory to lay a year long academic foundation that would place Taraba among contending state in the global standard of education to attract technology driving economy.

“In doing this, I will bring expert that would train young entrepreneurs that can explore ideas that would boost the state economy in all sectors of development. I believe that quality and compulsory education for Tarabans would place Taraba above great Nigeria states in all sectors of development.

“I will harness the potential in agriculture and it’s attractiveness to both local and foreign investors. I will ensure that the mechanize way of farming is establish to boost farming business. I am already discussing with experts to have the idea establish within the first year of my administration.

“All the economic development plans of my blueprint is targeted toward building a solid foundation of development for the youth. My government will be youth focused, the youth will be well represented. I will prioritise youth empowerment and provide mentorship programmes for them,” Agbu promised.

The PDP candidate also lamented the pligth of pensioners and promised to tackle it within shortest time in office.

“I am a retired civil servant and I know how I feel any time I received an alert of my pension. It makes me feel that my services to Nigeria are being appreciated. With this in mind, I will make sure the problems with Taraba Pensioners is properly taken care of” He declared.