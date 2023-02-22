Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mr. Kola Abiola, on Wednesday, has promised to reinvent Nigeria security architecture by proffering a practical and lasting solution to put an end to the lingering insecurity challenges facing the country.

Abiola who stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, decried the rate of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, activities of insurgents, cultist activities, among others, across the country promised to find a short-term solution to security challenges immediately elected as president of the country.

He maintained that the first thing he would do if elected is to tackle all security-related problems and device new strategies towards ending the menace.

He noted that leadership is all about integrity, commitments with patriotism to overcome the security, economic and power supply challenges that have lingered for over a decade.

According to Abiola, there can be no sustainable development without peace and no peace without sustainable development.

He said “Insha Allah, when I get there, the first thing to look at is the security architecture, how do we find a short-term solution to the security problem we have in Nigeria today?

“Security is a problem in every part of Nigeria and If you don’t solve that you don’t begin to solve anything,”

Speaking on the scarcity of naira notes, he noted that the policy was ill-conceived, ill- timed with bad Implementation.

He said the policy had failed to impact positively on the general masses, but said only few benefited from the policy.





He however, noted that the scarcity of cash might help to reduce voting buying but lamented that some few individuals had mopped up the cash from the system.

“On naira scarcity, it is a problem for everybody, am here penniless myself, it’s a very ill-conceived idea, wrongly implemented, the timing is wrong, and I think the big problem.

“It has never been for inclusive purposes, it’s not about the guy at the ward level or the local government level, it’s not about them and they have done that for a reason and that reason Itself, I don’t think they have achieved it.

“Why we don’t have cash out there, this is because the two big parties, especially APC has mopped up all the cash available for their selfish purposes, so what have they achieved? Instead, they have used it to heighten security problems in the country.

“There is no cash, there is no petrol, in a country that has a serious security problem, you have further heightened this. You make it easy to buy vote because when only one man has the cash, what do you expect?,” He said.

He said his party had been campaigning to the grassroots people across the senatorial districts without renting crowds

“We are a party that don’t rent crowds, We don’t do loud campaign, We are a party that doesn’t have governors, senators, we only have two House of Representatives member now,

“We are a grassroots party and the only way we can reach voters is to go on town hall meetings and we can do that is to go on town hall meetings and we do that on a senatorial districts basis and we interact.

“They (people) ask me questions and I can honestly answer them, and also I used that as a playbook to also campaign for the candidates, that is why I am in Akure today,” he said

He said “This is the time to make real change, this is the time to elect people that you believe are going there to secure your interest, this is the one opportunity you have in for a long time to come, irrespective of party, go and vote capacity, go and vote people who can do the job, who you can trust to deliver on your behalf, not people who are going there for the wrong reasons.

"We are a party of the people, for the people, we have always had that in our DNA from the the very beginning, now what that means is that the kind of people that come out to vote are not social media marvericks that will be making alot of noise, No"

“We are a party of the people, for the people, we have always had that in our DNA from the the very beginning, now what that means is that the kind of people that come out to vote are not social media marvericks that will be making alot of noise, No”

