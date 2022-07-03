I will deliver Ibadan North for Labour Party ― Akin-Alamu

Dexter ‘Femi Akin-Alamu, a candidate of the House of Representatives on the platform of the Labour Party has vowed to deliver the Ibadan North ticket in the 2023 general election.

Speaking at his official declaration to run for Reps in Ibadan North on Sunday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Dexterity Group said he’s optimistic about winning the ticket and assuring his constituency a better representative.

He stated that Nigeria is in trouble today because it hires people to run our nation who cannot be hired to run business and said he’s not in politics of money or popularity but a politics of conscience.

“I believe I’m going to win the Ibadan North ticket for the House of Representatives because people are craving for better representatives and I can tell you that the Labour Party will dominate every corner of Nigeria in 2023.

“My vision is just to see people happy and the best they can be saying “Being in a nation such as this, where there are young people who are very brilliant and very driven, but as much as they try, their situation is depressing. It looks like there is no encouragement, support for many people who want to do things with their lives, and so whatever we can do to help people break that barrier in their lives and maximize their lives is what I live for.

“The reason good people like myself have to enter into politics is because we have seen bad politics and we have seen what people of that generation can offer.

“People who have something to offer need to come out and redeem our nation and move this nation in the right direction that it should be going.





“For me, I left Nigeria for the United Kingdom in 2001, but I returned in 2010 because I said to myself, there is no country that needs me much more than my country, so I made that decision to come back to Nigeria and contribute to the development of the country.”

Present at the programme is the Chairman of the party in Oyo State, Atayese Sadiq, members of the party, friends and family among others.

