I will create ministry of Inter-tribal affairs if elected – Niger APC fibre candidate

The Niger State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has vowed that he would create ministry of Inter-tribal affairs that would be headed by one of the members of the Party in the state if he wins the forthcoming 2023 Governorship election in the state

Bago made the vow during the weekend, at the commissioning of a Tinubu/Shettima and Bago/Yakubu campaign office donated to the APC presidential and gubernatorial candidates by the Niger State Chapter of North East Development Association (NEDA), in Minna, the State capital.

He stressed the need for total integration of Nigerians wherever they found themselves, as he appreciated the kind gesture done to both his Party’s presidential candidate, Tinubu, and himself, assuring Nigerians generally and Nigerlites in particular of good governance if they were elected.

Earlier, the State chairman of the Association, Professor Ayuba Balami, explained that after making wide consultation, they realized that there was a bridge builder among the contestants, in the person of Bago who had demonstrated fraternity with their people, as he was always in their zone.

The Professor gave a summary of the Association to include a zonal coordinator in each of the three senatorial zones, a coordinator in each of the 25 Local Government Councils, and coordinators for each of the 274 wards of the state, adding that, there were no less than 6,994 members of the Association besides their families who were prepared to vote for APC from top to bottom.