I will continue oil exploration works in frontier basins ― Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has promised to continue exploration works in all frontier basins in the country and particularly recharge the Lake Chad.

He spoke on Tuesday at the ground-breaking ceremony for oil drilling at Kalmani Area of Gongola Basin now located between Bauchi and Gombe states.

Presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ceremony was the first oil drilling project in the Northern part of the country.

Tinubu commended the president for what he called a historic achievement, saying he had always believed every part of the country is richly blessed and should be supported to fully develop its potential and contribute to national prosperity.

Tinubu said: “The effort to find hydrocarbon deposits in our frontier basins has now paid off. The successful delivery of this project will elevate energy security for the country, and promote economic growth and prosperity for all our people.

“I would like to commend President Buhari and the NNPC team for being steadfast and for the hard work.”

He assured the entire country that he is committed to the good works that the present administration had started and brought about their full realization.

“To ensure overall energy security and resource mobilization for our country, if elected, we shall continue the ongoing exploration works in all frontier basins in line with the new Petroleum Industry Act of 2021.





“We will intensify oil search on Borno Basin, Sokoto Basin, Bida Basin, Anambra Basin and other basins.

“Mr. President, I join you in anticipation of the full delivery of the projects and other projects of this nature in the future,” he said.

The event was attended among others by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timiprey Sylva; Group CEO, NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari and his team.

Tinubu was accompanied to the event by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Governors of Kebbi and Jigawa States, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu and Alhaji Abubakar Badaru respectively. Also on the trip were the Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam; former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and many others.