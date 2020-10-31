I will complete all ongoing projects before leaving office ― Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina has assured the people of state that he is committed to completing all ongoing projects began by his administration before the end of his tenure on May 29, 2023.

He made the declaration during the inspection of the ongoing comprehensive renovation of the Katsina State House, Abuja, over the weekend.

Masari also assured that all ongoing projects and future ones that may be embarked upon will be quality-dirven, so that they may remain in good condition to serve generations to come.

He further added that all future projects will be strictly based on the need of the community withing which they are located, assuring that his administration will not bequeath white elephant projects to its successor.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Abdu Labaran, quoted him as saying: “We have come along way in our partnership with the good people of Katsina State, and we shall remain steadfast in our commitment to serving them in the best possible way we can.

“Let it be clear that we will not relent, and we will never waiver in our focus and commitment to moving Katsina State forward in both human and infrastructural development, withing the limits of the resources available at our disposal.”

Governor Masari urged the people to give peace a chance, avoid utterances and actions inimical to peaceful coexistence, support the leadership at all levels of government and remain prayerful as well as law abiding for the overall progress of a united Nigeria.

