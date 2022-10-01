I will complete all ongoing projects before I leave office, Gov Emmanuel tells Eket people

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has pledged his administration’s resolve to ensure that all ongoing projects in the Eket Senatorial District of the state will be completed before his exit as Governor of the state in May 2023.

Gov. Emmanuel gave the assurance yesterday during the official commissioning of the 18,000 seating capacity ultra-modern sports Stadium in Eket Local Government Area.

“All ongoing projects will be completed, so have no fears no matter what happens. Even if the contractors don’t want to work, we will push him to work,” Emmanuel assured.

Speaking further, the governor noted that the ultra-modern sports stadium would be a key driver of talents in the state.

He noted that the first major competition that would be held in the stadium is the police sports festival which would take place during the last quarter of the year.

He expressed appreciation to the indigenous contractors for the standard of work and facilities at the Eket Sports stadium.

Commissioning the edifice, Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello noted that the 18,000-seater capacity stadium would breed talents in Akwa Ibom and Nigeria in general.

He described the stadium as fantastic with up-to-date facilities that were built in record time, adding that the stadium would encourage youths of Eket in football even as it would produce quality footballers in the near future.

Gov. Bello who commended Gov. Emmanuel for doing so well for the state noted: “you are a great man with a clean heart by your commitment, your dedication and a promise fulfilled to the people of Akwa Ibom State. God bless you.

“I thank Gov. Emmanuel on behave of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria as a whole for good leadership example.

“You used resources available to the state in the areas of infrastructure development, education, and sport among others.”

Earlier, Mr Monday Uko, the state commissioner for Youth and Sports noted that the stadium was built by indigenous contractors from the state.

The stadium was flag-off with a novelty match between Kastina United and Akwa United football clubs.

