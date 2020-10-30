I will challenge Ondo election results ― Eyitayo Jegede

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the recent Ondo State governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, has stated that he is challenging the result declared by INEC.

According to a statement on his official Twitter handle, Eyitayo Jegede stated that though he has been silent for the past 19 days, he is now ready to challenge the result as announced by INEC.

According to the statement;

“In the last 19 days I have been silent, today we break that silence in obedience to the provisions of our laws. We commence a challenge against the declaration and return made by INEC in respect of the Ondo State Governorship election of 10th October 2020.

“By this process, let our people again begin to hope for a better future to the glory of God.

“God bless Ondo State. Eyi N’ise Oluwa.

