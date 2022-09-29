I will campaign in every part of Nigeria —Tinubu

AS campaigns officially kicked off ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, said he will take his campaign to every part of Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former Lagos State governor said he plans to take his presidential message to every part of the country.

The statement read, “Today marks the official commencement of 2023 presidential election campaign activities across this country.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me and Senator Kashim Shettima on this exciting and im- portant journey as we set our shared vision of Renewed Hope for the people of our dear country, Nigeria.

“We will, in the weeks and months ahead, be taking our dream of a functional, safe, secure and prosperous Nigeria to every part of Nigeria and and we will continue to put forward our plan to lead this country towards its best future.”

Tinubu noted that the nation “stands at a threshold of history” and that Nigerians “cannot afford to get this wrong.”

He added, “I am prepared and ready, with my running mate, to provide the leadership that will inspire out the country to greater glory with new thinking, innovative ideas and vision,” Tinubu said.

