I will beg Buhari to deploy disbanded SARS to Zamfara ― Matawalle

Against the dissolution of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the federal government, the Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redeploy the unit to his state.

According to him, it is vital to the maintenance of peace and security in the State.

“I will personally seek an audience with Mr President on this issue. We need the FSARS or its equivalent in Zamfara State because we have seen their positive impact in spite of their alleged excesses.”

The governor said Governor Matawalle spoke to Journalists shortly after the meeting of 19 Northern States Governors held in Kaduna State which also bothered on security issues and the state of the nation.

Governor Matawalle reiterated the commitment of his administration to do the right thing at all times as well as supporting who is doing the right thing at all times.

“We have recorded tremendous development in the area of peacebuilding in Zamfara State with the commitment and professional contribution and support of the FSARS of the Nigeria Police,” Matawalle said.

He said the security unit had helped in bringing down the level of banditry and hooliganism in communities in the State, just as he described the sudden scrapping of the unit as amounting to “throwing away the baby along with the dirty water.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens…I will beg Buhari

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest….I will beg Buhari I will beg Buhari

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice…I will beg Buhari I will beg Buhari

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE