I will be the greatest singer my generation ever seen—Buju

Nigerian Afro pop singer, Daniel Benson, also known as Buju, has dismissed insinuations that he is under no pressure to stay relevant in the music industry after a promising start to his music career.

The singer has had a great career and wants to keep the momentum going but his fans and other critics seem to be demanding more from the Para singer.

In fact, the singer has been in the eye of the storm since he won the Next Rated Awards at the 2022 edition of Headies Awards with some of his colleagues questioning the rationale behind the organizers’ decision to crown the singer.

As the pressure continues to mount on Buju to step up his game and justify the reason he is currently Nigeria’s next rated artiste, the Kenkele singer has replied his critics, warning that he would not be rushed by anyone to make the wrong moves in the name of appearing relevant.

He stated in a tweet on Saturday that his timing is different and feels no need to be under pressure, adding that what will be will be. Buju added that he would be the greatest singer his generation has seen.

“My timing is different. No rush, no pressure, what will be will be. I will be the greatest my generation has seen. I will excel in all my endeavours. No pressure,” he said.

