I will be on the ballot in 2027, Obi assures supporters

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has reassured his supporters that he will contest the 2027 presidential poll.

Obi, who also addressed speculation about being part of a coalition as a running mate to some politicians, insisted that he had not entered into any such agreement.

“I have not joined in any form of discussion on joint tickets, including with (former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar).

“If there is any form of agreement that will restrict me to four years in office, I will comply with the agreement and be ready to leave office by 28th May, 2031”, the Peter Obi Media Research (POMR) quoted him as saying on Monday.

According to the spokesman of POMR, Mr Ibrahim Umar, the former Governor of Anambra State spoke on Sunday night, “when he appeared on X space to answer questions from his numerous supporters, he acknowledged being involved in coalition talks because of his desire to rescue Nigeria from the drift by aligning with all patriotic Nigerians.”

Obi said of the coalition, “If the coalition is not about stopping the killings in Benue, Zamfara, how to revive our economy, how to make our industries productive, how to put food on the tables of Nigerians… Count me out.

“Nigeria is currently at war. We need to do something about it.”

Obi urged Nigerians to see the need to rescue the country with him, stating, “I will bring stability to Nigeria within two years in office. Leaders of Nigeria should sit down in Nigeria and fix Nigeria.”

Speaking on the crisis rocking the LP, Obi said steps were being taken to get the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to endorse the Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the party, based on the April 4 Supreme Court judgment.

On the rotation of the Presidency between the North and the South, Obi said, “I believe in the rotation of government between North and South. I implemented it in Anambra as a governor.”

Regarding President Tinubu’s visit to St Lucia, Obi said, “In two years, Tinubu has not spent one night in any state in Nigeria apart from Lagos, yet he is going to spend 8 nights in St Lucia, a place smaller than Ajegunle.

“St Lucia is about the size of the 10th largest city of Nigeria, Ilorin. President Tinubu has never slept a night in any state of Nigeria outside Lagos since the assumption of office in 2023. PBAT to stay in St Lucia for 10 days.”

On his preparation for the election, the former governor remarked, “We will do things differently in 2027. We will follow a non-violent approach and insist that the right thing will be done before the result announcement in Abuja.

“Our votes in 2027 will count, and we will ensure they count.”

“Three things to follow up with in the first 100 days… prioritise on security, education and poverty eradication; cut costs and shun corruption. My family will not be involved in corruption. Funds to be channelled into key critical sectors.

“My Presidency will ensure there is a strong opposition in party politics. There will be no defection of elected officials to other parties when I am in charge.

“Imagine in this country, People are dying in Benue, Borno, [and other parts of the country], and our leaders are commissioning Bus Stops and holidaying.”

“To bring order in governance, I will prioritise security, education and pulling people out of poverty. To do this is by cutting the cost of governance and fighting corruption from day one.”

“My past speaks loudly for me. Wherever there was an issue in Anambra State, I was there physically. Anybody who wants to serve should be ready to put even their life on the line for the lives of Nigerians.”

“Nobody abroad takes you seriously if you don’t have a stable government.”

