I will be missed when I’m gone ― Kizz Daniel

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has given his fans something to worry about following a shocking revelation that the music industry would miss him when he is no more.

But some concerned fans who reacted to the cryptic message shared by the singer said they feared the singer may be predicting his death ahead of time.

Daniel whose songs, Buga and Cough have ruled the airwaves within and outside Nigeria appears to be bothered about how celebrities in Nigeria are not celebrated by their colleagues until they are no more.

This is coming against the backdrop of the death of gospel singer, Sammie Okposo whose pictures flooded social media platforms shortly after his death but didn’t enjoy similar gestures while he was alive.

The Buga crooner shared a video of an Anglican cleric singing his popular Cough song on the pulpit during a service.

Daniel captioned the video saying, “celebrate me now that I am alive. This industry will miss me when I am no more.”

His fans however cautioned him and prayed that he lives long to keep entertaining the world with his talent.

