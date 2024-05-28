Chairman of Irepo Local Government Area of Oyo State, Taoheed Olayiwola, has promised to run people-oriented programmes driven by community visions and wishes.

Olayiwola stated this while speaking to newsmen in Kisi on Friday.

He said that his doors are open to anyone who is ready to join hands with his administration in its bid to turn around fortunes of the council.

He expressed the hope that his wealth of experience and support of the people will make him succeed in office.

“I will bring to bear the experience garnered from the public service and as a politician, among others in administering the affairs of the local government,” he said.

Olayiwola promised his administration’s readiness to do its best with guidance of traditional rulers, community and political leaders to provide social amenities for the people.

He lauded the state governor, Seyi Makinde for returning the lost glory of the state with the manner he has adorned each zone of the state with enduring projects.

While promising not to disappoint his people, the council boss sought the continued support for Governor Makinde-led administration, so that the state could witness more people-oriented projects.

