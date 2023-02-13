Alli, who contended that he is in the race to attract more federal presence to the senatorial district, vowed to support local government autonomy if he wins the February 25 election.
He stated: “It is a known fact that local governments are dead in Oyo State. This has been admitted by the governor. He gave them N10m and said they did not do anything with it.
“We have local governments during the administration of Governor Lam Adesina, Chief Rasidi Ladoja, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala and even Abiola Ajimobi, and it has not been like this. Local governments just exist by number, they do not have any power to do anything.
“The healthcare centres are not functioning in the state, even though a certain amount of money is budgeted for primary healthcare.
“People are now taking malaria cases to UCH. Something that should be treated at the primary healthcare centres because the local governments are not functioning.
“The local government cannot do anything, as far as I am concerned, there is no local government in Oyo state, they are just existing on paper.”
