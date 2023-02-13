By Oluwole Ige

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oyo South Senatorial District, Barrister Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, on Friday promised to attract more federal presence to his senatorial district and support local government autonomy if he wins February 25 National Assembly poll.

He also hinted that the creation of jobs, the provision of an enabling environment for small and medium-scale entrepreneurs and the promotion of the agricultural value chain are the major nuclei of his agenda.

Featuring on a guest forum platform of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council, Alli, who is former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Oyo, lamented what he termed the pitiable condition of local governments in the state, saying full autonomy for the councils remain the solution to socioeconomic challenges at the grassroots level.

He lamented that local governments in the state are comatose, existing on paper under the present administration in the state.