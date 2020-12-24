I will advance peace initiatives to the next level ― Zamfara CP

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police has assured that banditry would soon be thing of the past says he would advance peace initiatives to the next level in the state.

Addressing a press conference, on Thursday, at the police command headquarters in Gusau, the newly redeploy commissioner of police to Zamfara State, Mr Abutu Yaro, said he would enhance security architect of the state.

“Enhancement of the existing excellent security architecture of the State government shall remain a primary objective of my tenure.

“I have to also express my gratitude to members of the press most profoundly for their tremendous cooperation, collaboration and synergy with the Police and other security agencies which has contributed immensely in enlightening, educating and informing members of the public on our crime prevention activities.”

He explained that on his assumption of duty on 22nd December 2020, he came up with a vision and mission for operational strategies.

“ZAMFARA FIRST’ which means working hand in hand with the host communities to promote peace, security and safety of Zamfara State through dedication, commitment and professionalism.”

“I designed after a careful study of the security challenges that are prevalent in the State that include Cattle Rustling, Armed Banditry, Reprisal Attack, Kidnapping /Abduction, Culpable Homicide and to some extent farmers /herders clash.”

He further said in order to achieve the set objective, his management team and have commenced the review of the existing crime prevention methodologies.

“This is to meet up with the challenges of modern-day policing Our combat readiness, determination and total commitment towards onslaught against vicious crimes in partnership with the State Government.

According to him Traditional Rulers, Community and Religious leaders will be greatly improved and sustained.

“Our strategies will also be an intelligence-led community policing which transcends law enforcement to embrace human security and development services.”

He maintained that the policing has to be driven by the foreknowledge and guided by intelligence at strategic, operational and tactical levels.

“It should therefore be proactive, preventive in orientation and conducted within the context of public ownership, partnership, participation, problem-solving and community support with a mainstream human security.”

“I want to assure members of the public in Zamfara State that the Police under my watch will discharge its responsibilities in line with the professional ethics of the force.”

He said human right violation, corrupt practices and other unprofessional conduct will not be tolerated.

