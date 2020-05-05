I will address traditional disputes after coronavirus, says Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare 11 has called on his subjects who have cases in the palace to exercise patients pending the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown order by the state government.

Oba Ewuare II who spoke with journalists in Benin yesterday noted that taking communal cases already registered in the palace to security agencies in the state undermines the palace conflict resolution structure.

The Benin monarch who spoke through the Chief Sam Igbe, the Iyase of Benin said that certain individuals, groups and villages have engaged in making frivolous complaints and claims to various security agencies.

He said: “These complaints and claims are being communicated to the palace to make the needed clarifications as they border on Benin traditional customs and norms which fall directly under the purview of His Royal Majesty.

“Members of the public may wish to note that there are existing established palace structures, processes and procedures for handling such complaints arising from disputes among and between individuals, groups and villages.”

Oba Ewuare 11 continued: “However, these structures at the moment have been placed on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure that all necessary protocols and advisories as stipulated by the government and relevant authorities are adhered with.”

The traditional ruler hinged restraint and maintenance of peace in the kingdom as the minimum sacrifice that his subjects are expected to make to ensure that the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the entire globe is contained for the safety and security of lives and the assurance of public health pending when activities revert back to normal.

The Omo N’Oba assured that issues pertaining to existing and emerging complaints and disputes shall be resolved in line with established processes and procedures.

