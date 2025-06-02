I weep whenever I watch videos of Fubara’s speeches — Wike

… says Amaechi hungry for power

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, has said he weeps in his quiet time whenever he watches videos of what the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara said about him.

The former Governor of Rivers State, disclosed this during his routine live media parley in Abuja, on Monday.

Wike stated that he does not have any crisis with Fubara, and while responding to a question, if it was time to lift the state of emergency in Rivers, said he was in no position to answer the question since it was President Bola Tinubu that imposed the state of emergency.

He said: “I don’t know anything about crisis between me and Fubara. I don’t have any crisis with him, I’m not the president who would lift the state of emergency. If Mr. President had called me that time, I wouldn’t have accepted the state of emergency. So he knows. He knows what to lift.

“So the issue of the government is right or not does not arise. What I said was that his potential emergency was to save the Governor, because the Governor was almost impeached. That was not our own hope. We wanted to act for the people, we had said so several times. But the president is his wisdom. And that’s why I said the government said it. That his people should not be talking too much, that the President says the same thing.”

On Fubara’s speech, WIke said, “I did not say it. He said it. Now the point I’m making, what is the crisis? I have told you several times. I don’t want crisis. But rather, the governor unknown to me, brought himself as a tool to those who couldn’t fight me to fight me. when people talk about resolution, sometimes, when I go back, in my quiet moments, I play the video of the speeches of the governor. What he said, What he did to me, I weep, was it necessary?”

The minister also hit back at former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi over his “I’m hungry” comments, stating that the latter was only hungry for power.

It would be recalled that Amaechi had last week while commenting on the state of the economy during an event organised to mark his 60th birthday anniversary said he was hungry.

He said: “We’re all hungry, all of us are. If you’re not hungry, I’m. For us, the opposition, if you want us to remove the man in power, we can remove him from this power.

“In Nigeria, there are no capitalist ideas among the politicians; it’s about sharing.”

Reacting, Wike said: “We’ve time to listen to junks in Nigeria. I don’t know why a man (Amaechi) will choose his 60th birthday to tell lies to Nigerians that you’re hungry.

“He was speaker in 1999-2007. He was a governor too from 2007 to 2015. He also became a minister from 2015-2023. He never spoke about hunger.

“Now they are regrouping, They are only hungry for power. It shows failure on his part. How do you trivialise issue of hunger? You joined Atiku and claimed your hungry. It is just that you cannot stay out of power. Since 1999-2023, and Amaechi will stand before Nigerians and claim hunger. He was a former governor. He couldn’t give Buhari common 25% during election. He was even DG of campaign then.

“Thank God we didn’t support PDP. He would have taken the glory. He’s in a coalition, I don’t like talking talking. Let them form as a team, let him start from home (Rivers).

“Let see how he can remove the president. Is it a military coup? The term removal is synonymous to dictatorship or military coup. You saw what happened and what Nigerians passed through in 2015, and you’re claiming now that Nigerians are hungry.

“I’m not a liability, I’m an asset. You may not like me. I’m an asset to ensuring that President Tinubu wins second term.”

