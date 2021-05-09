I wasted many years as a secular artiste, says Chidinma

For Afro pop singer and songwriter, Chidinma Ekeli, it is time to retrace her steps and find her calling in God’s vineyard.

Having ruled the music scene for years with secular songs, Chidinma says she wasted too many years singing songs that don’t glorify the body of Christ.

Many people who have been following her career were surprised at her decision to quit doing secular music, an industry where she held sway for many years.

As one of the female Nigerian singers who rocked the airwaves with popular songs such as Fall in Love, Kedike, Jankoliko, among others, Chidinma confirmed that she has now become a minister of Christ and would love to be addressed as such.

Her music career started fully when she won the 2010 edition of the Project Fame West Africa and it was followed by a new recording with The Goretti Company, owned by rapper illbliss and music video director, Clarence Peters.

The singer in the last few years have been silent in the music industry with many people suggesting that she was planning to settle down and build a family with her man, but that has turned out to be untrue with the ‘Miss Kedike’ singer declaring that she has now become a gospel singer.

At some point in the past, she was rumoured to be dating highlife singer, Flavour, and much later news filtered in that she was keeping a relationship with Kizz Daniel, but nothing of such happened, according to her.

Chidinma who clocked 30 on Sunday noted that she is now a “crusader of the gospel of Jesus” even as she released a single ‘Jehovah Overdo’ to mark her rebranding.

Her rebranding process begun weeks back as she deleted all her previous posts that could link her to being a secular artiste.

In what looked like a big step at redefining her music career, Chidinma, while celebrating her birthday shared a post on her Instagram page saying she is now Minister Chidinma Ekeli

“My name is Minister Chidinma Ekeli. I’m a crusader of the gospel of Jesus. I’m a crusader of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” she wrote. “While also thanking God for another year of life,” she also posted.

