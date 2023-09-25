Embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on Monday, denied the claims made by the state House of Assembly, through its member and Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Honourable Olatunji Oshati, on national television that he had been served with notice of acts of gross misconduct, adding that the said information was wrong and no communication of such exist.

Aiyedatiwa in a statement maintained that it is especially worrying that the spokesman of the House of Assembly would go on national television to speak on such matter without any evidence to show that such letter has been delivered to him, adding that it is more disturbing that even when he was asked if the letter had been delivered, “he gave no coherent answer.”

He emphasised that “a sensitive constitutional matter of this nature; impeachment process should not be conducted on the pages of newspapers and television screens, in effect, I reiterate that if such ‘letter of allegations of gross misconduct’ against me exists, I have not seen it and I have not been served. I therefore urge Mr. Speaker, The Honourable Chief Judge of Ondo State and members of the public to take note.”

In the statement, Aiyedatiwa said, “my attention has been drawn to claims made by the Ondo State House of Assembly, through its member and Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Honourable Olatunji Oshati, on national television to the extent that I have been served with notice of acts of gross misconduct.

“On Thursday, 21st September, 2023, Hon Olatunji Oshati was a guest on Channels Television Programme “Politics Today”, where he stated that I have been served with notice of allegations of gross misconduct by the House of Assembly of Ondo State.

“His statement and television interview came after various news reports that the House of Assembly had, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, taken the decision to send a “letter of allegations of gross misconduct” to me, following a purported petition by some members of the House. Hon Oshati also claimed that I have been given seven days to respond to the said allegations.

“It is pertinent to put on record that as at today, Monday, September 25, 2023, I have not received any official communication or any “letter of allegations of gross misconduct” from the Ondo State House of Assembly,” he added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE