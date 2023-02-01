‘I was stillborn,’ Toyin Abraham reveals shocking details about her mysterious birth

“I was a stillborn child, and my parents threw me away

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has revealed that she was delivered as stillborn, but a good samaritan brought her back to life.

In an interview, Toyin Abraham opened up on her mysterious birth

and how she followed the Holy Spirit’s leading.

Toyin revealed, “I was a stillborn child, and my parents threw me away before a good samaritan asked about me at the hospital and brought me back to life.” She added that she was one of those children born with dreadlocks.

ALSO READ:I almost gave up on myself, career ― Lateef Adedimeji

“I’m dada (a term for people that naturally have dreadlocks from birth). Since birth, I have been spiritual.”

She further explained that “I was told that I never cried nor did anything until the day of my naming ceremony. The moment they named me Oluwatoyin, I started crying as a baby.”

She added that “I attended Bible school to prepare for my pastoral path, so many believed I would become a pastor due to my spirituality.”

The zeal to become a pastor changed after she met with veteran actress Bukky Wright and starred in her first movie in 2003.