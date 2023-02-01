‘I was stillborn,’ Toyin Abraham reveals shocking details about her mysterious birth

By Rachael Omidiji
Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has revealed that she was delivered as stillborn, but a good samaritan brought her back to life.

In an interview, Toyin Abraham opened up on her mysterious birth
and how she followed the Holy Spirit’s leading.

Toyin revealed, “I was a stillborn child, and my parents threw me away before a good samaritan asked about me at the hospital and brought me back to life.” She added that she was one of those children born with dreadlocks.

“I’m dada (a term for people that naturally have dreadlocks from birth). Since birth, I have been spiritual.”

She further explained that “I was told that I never cried nor did anything until the day of my naming ceremony. The moment they named me Oluwatoyin, I started crying as a baby.”

She added that “I attended Bible school to prepare for my pastoral path, so many believed I would become a pastor due to my spirituality.”

The zeal to become a pastor changed after she met with veteran actress Bukky Wright and starred in her first movie in 2003.

Comments
Frontpage Today

